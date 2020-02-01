ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.15.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIX news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ZIX by 33.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ZIX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ZIX by 52.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIX by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.