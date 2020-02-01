zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.00 ($112.79).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €81.20 ($94.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $580.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €81.63 and its 200-day moving average is €101.64. zooplus has a one year low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a one year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.