ZPER Price Hits $0.0010 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Allbit, Bit-Z and BitForex. During the last week, ZPER has traded 71.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $1.34 million and $4.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00315426 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012061 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, BitForex, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Bit-Z and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.