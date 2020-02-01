Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,236 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 206,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,639 shares of company stock worth $7,714,604. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

