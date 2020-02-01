Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,300 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $2,592,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TechTarget by 1,015.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 115,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,808,000 after buying an additional 96,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 111.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 68,734 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 138.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 52,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.19 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTGT. BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,559. 27.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

