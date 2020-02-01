Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,787 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,340,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after buying an additional 370,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,813,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 126,406 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 545,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:DAR opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

