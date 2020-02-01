Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 337 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,022 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 35.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 378,211 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,363,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Globus Medical by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 369,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,194. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Globus Medical stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

