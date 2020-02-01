Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 2,785 Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

ASND stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.27. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

