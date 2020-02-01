Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $98.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.60. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

