Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 246,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $446,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $1,787,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,232. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

