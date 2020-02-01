Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,533 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 95.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 118.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 213,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.38. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.