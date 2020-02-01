Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 47,012 Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.21% of Obseva worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 358.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Obseva by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Obseva by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Obseva alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OBSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obseva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

OBSV opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Obseva SA has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Obseva SA will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.