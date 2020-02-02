1,002 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $9.38 on Friday, hitting $236.43. 9,144,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,389. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

