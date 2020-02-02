111 (NASDAQ:YI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

111 stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 132,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,590. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $452.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About 111

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

