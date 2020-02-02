12,527 Shares in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.02.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,023,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,374,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.76.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,560,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,340,893 over the last quarter.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

