1,382 Shares in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,382 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RealPage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in RealPage by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $58.35 on Friday. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.15 and a beta of 1.19.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

In related news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,291 shares of company stock worth $39,971,422 over the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

