1,612 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 45.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.31. 1,766,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,827. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $166.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

