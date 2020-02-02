22,047 Shares in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Acquired by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Buckle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,276,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after buying an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,701,000 after buying an additional 97,459 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Buckle by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 372,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of BKE traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 380,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,570. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

