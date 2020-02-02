34,461 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX stock traded down $12.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.14. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

