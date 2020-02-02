43,706 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAR. ValuEngine cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.