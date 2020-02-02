7,173 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,180,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,562. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.