$793.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will report sales of $793.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $817.19 million and the lowest is $777.70 million. Cabot reported sales of $821.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. UBS Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of CBT opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cabot has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.