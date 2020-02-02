Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

