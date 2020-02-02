Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 50.7% Higher This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 45.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $504,764.00 and approximately $1.03 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, HADAX and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,440.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.02029813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.86 or 0.04056256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00758055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00122001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00793791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009404 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026453 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00708615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

