Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Lowered to $159.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $162.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $99.39 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,826,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 504,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 409,180 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398,394 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,359 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

