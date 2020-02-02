Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliance Data Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 20.50-20.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to approx $20.50 EPS.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.02. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.