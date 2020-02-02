Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.50-20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion.Alliance Data Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to approx $20.50 EPS.

ADS stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus lowered Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

