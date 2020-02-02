Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.50-20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion.Alliance Data Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to approx $20.50 EPS.
ADS stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.
Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus lowered Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.81.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
