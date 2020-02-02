Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.08. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

