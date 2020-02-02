Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.43. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.39-4.51 EPS.

MO stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,790,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.