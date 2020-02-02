Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.43. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.39-4.51 EPS.
MO stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,790,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.19.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
