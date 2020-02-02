Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,811.88. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

