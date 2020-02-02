Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,400.00 at KeyCorp

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2020 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $10.32 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,811.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

