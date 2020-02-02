Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMCX. Bank of America lowered shares of Amc Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.96 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Amc Networks from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Amc Networks stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The company had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 246,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

