AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.55-7.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

