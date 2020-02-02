Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.85-$15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0-$25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.41 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.85-15.60 EPS.

AMGN stock traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,955,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.69.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.90.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.