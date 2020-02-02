Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.85-$15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0-$25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.41 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 14.85-15.60 EPS.

AMGN stock traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,955,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.90.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Earnings History and Estimates for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit