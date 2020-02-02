Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.72 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Argus upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,148,079. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

