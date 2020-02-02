Analysts Anticipate Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Pacific City Financial reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pacific City Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of PCB stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,537. Pacific City Financial has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $19.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

In other news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $33,692.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial during the third quarter worth $575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,479 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 64.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 128.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

