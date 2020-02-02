Analysts Anticipate ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . alerts:

THMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ THMO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 89.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (THMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.