Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT at $172.67

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 151,820 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 411,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after purchasing an additional 199,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $157.64 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $109.80 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.42.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

