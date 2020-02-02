Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Target Price at $143.33

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.15. 598,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,778. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $82.06 and a 12-month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $248,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

