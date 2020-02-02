Analyzing Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:NEX)

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services $1.69 billion 0.04 $235.96 million $5.63 0.25 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $2.14 billion 0.51 $59.33 million $0.92 5.60

Mammoth Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. Mammoth Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexTier Oilfield Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mammoth Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services 0 6 2 0 2.25 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88

Mammoth Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.69%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 62.78%. Given Mammoth Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mammoth Energy Services is more favorable than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services 5.98% 7.65% 5.29% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -0.96% 2.73% 1.22%

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services beats NexTier Oilfield Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The company also other energy services, including contract land and directional drilling, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rental, crude oil hauling, and remote accommodation services. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, co-operative utilities, independent oil and natural gas producers and land-based drilling contractors in North America. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

