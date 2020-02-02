ANGLE (LON:AGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ANGLE (LON:AGL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3.33) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:AGL opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 million and a P/E ratio of -10.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.56. ANGLE has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.12).

Get ANGLE alerts:

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of ANGLE in a report on Thursday.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.