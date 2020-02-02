Apollon (XAP) Trading 11.7% Higher This Week

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Apollon has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $7,004.00 and $7.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

