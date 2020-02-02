Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $365.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.