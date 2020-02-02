Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,112,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,090,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

