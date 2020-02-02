Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of APTX opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $179.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Koppel bought 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,470,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 263,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the third quarter worth $260,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $207,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

