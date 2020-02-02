Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 863,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $465.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 249,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

