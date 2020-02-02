ARMOUR Residential REIT’s (ARR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR opened at $19.26 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.