Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 4,236.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AROW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

AROW stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $525.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $208,258. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.