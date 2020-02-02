Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $413.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.