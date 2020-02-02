AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NYSE T opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after acquiring an additional 529,341 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109,427 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

